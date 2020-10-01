SUBSCRIBE ON: iTunes | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | TuneIn | Soundcloud

Carey and Eddie got their licks in on the OU loss to Kansas State on the Eskridge Lexus postgame podcast. Now Josh and Bob get to join in with their impressions of what went wrong. The defense, the offensive line, the quarterback, the running backs, the receivers. Nothing goes without being broken down after the 38-35 loss. Can the Sooners turn things around and fix the problems before taking on Iowa State this weekend? Also, where is Alex Grinch with this defense right now? Are they mentally in the tank? And the turnovers are still unbelievable. At least, the lack of them. We also hit on the commitment of Jalil Farooq as well as the latest scouting trips across the region. It's not great right now, but a win at Iowa State could get things back on track in this bizarre season. Get ready for another edition of the Unofficial 40.

