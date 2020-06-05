SUBSCRIBE ON: iTunes | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | TuneIn | Soundcloud

The gang is all here after Lincoln Riley held a zoom call with reporters yesterday to talk about dealing with his team during major civil unrest. He also went into newer details about bringing players back to campus. How will the Sooners handle things as other schools are finding plenty of positive tests for the coronavirus as their players return to campus? The Josh and Bob recruiting mini-pod is also included to get you caught up on all things recruiting. We're just four white guys not pretending to have the answers. We tried to keep the social unrest talk to a minimum being white and all.

