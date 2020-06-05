PODCAST: Riley tackles social unrest along with player returns
The gang is all here after Lincoln Riley held a zoom call with reporters yesterday to talk about dealing with his team during major civil unrest. He also went into newer details about bringing players back to campus. How will the Sooners handle things as other schools are finding plenty of positive tests for the coronavirus as their players return to campus? The Josh and Bob recruiting mini-pod is also included to get you caught up on all things recruiting. We're just four white guys not pretending to have the answers. We tried to keep the social unrest talk to a minimum being white and all.
The full rundown follows below:
00:00 - Hello and welcome
14:00 - Lincoln Riley Zoom Conference
18:00 - We're talking about Mexican food now
32:20 - OU's COVID-19 plan
42:00 - Recruiting Dead Period Extended
47:00(ish) - Any recruiting decisions ahead? Good news for OU?
55:00 - OU offensive line building something special in 2021?