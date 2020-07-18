PODCAST: Season uncertainty leads to recruit uncertainty
SUBSCRIBE ON: iTunes | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | TuneIn | Soundcloud
The whole crew is back together this week and Bob and Eddie get a chance to talk about going to cover an actual football camp this week to see some of the more intriguing names in-state. We also talk about announcements coming up as well as how recruiting is working with so much uncertainty surrounding a college football season. How in flux are mid-semester transfers like Isaiah Coe from junior college? We also talk about some of our impressions of early workouts and what the hell? Let's talk some football just like the season is going to be played as advertised. We've got plenty of football talk as well as the state of things at OU with two straight weeks of no new COVID cases. And everyone is coronavirus free for the time being. Also plenty of off the wall banter as well. Carey's G.I. Joe collection and Eddie has actually watched 5 movies.
DOWNLOAD THIS EPISODE: iTunes | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | TuneIn | Soundcloud
The full rundown is below:
00:00 - Hello and welcome! We're back at full strength
12:15 - Recapping actual football camp -- I-4 Camp
27:00 - New COVID numbers for OU
32:00 - NCAA testing guidelines announced
39:00 - Breaking down team videos ; Carey has a man crush on Brayden Willis
46:00 - Justin Harrington status
53:00 - OU-Army
1:02:00 - Kendal Daniels decision Aug.
11:11:43 - JUCO effect/ Isaiah Coe