The whole crew is back together this week and Bob and Eddie get a chance to talk about going to cover an actual football camp this week to see some of the more intriguing names in-state. We also talk about announcements coming up as well as how recruiting is working with so much uncertainty surrounding a college football season. How in flux are mid-semester transfers like Isaiah Coe from junior college? We also talk about some of our impressions of early workouts and what the hell? Let's talk some football just like the season is going to be played as advertised. We've got plenty of football talk as well as the state of things at OU with two straight weeks of no new COVID cases. And everyone is coronavirus free for the time being. Also plenty of off the wall banter as well. Carey's G.I. Joe collection and Eddie has actually watched 5 movies.

