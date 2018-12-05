The full rundown follows below:

On this week's edition of the Choctaw Casino & Resort Unofficial 40 we had a lot to talk about. Recapping the Big 12 Championship with Josh here this time, Kyler Murray's Heisman weekend and his relationship with Baker Mayfield. We also talk about all the recruiting visits the coaches are on right now as signing day is just two weeks away. Josh and Bob weigh in on the latest with recruiting. We also talk about OU's defensive coordinator situation as well as some previews of Alabama. We also get to hear Carey's plans for paying off all this travel if OU makes it to the national title game. It really is a gamble.

OPEN - The Big 12 Championship recapped and welcome to Miami

0:06:20 - The talking heads before the Playoff pairings were announced

0:09:30 - Kyler Murray gained the lead in the Heisman over the weekend?

0:13:40 - Breckyn Hager. Ouch!

0:18:45 - Josh's Big 12 Championship thoughts

0:21:10 - Tom Herman is a douchey weirdo? Who is this guy?

0:31:35 - Kyler Murray and the Heisman Trophy and Baker Mayfield

0:37:40 - Who would Lincoln Riley take between Baker and Kyler if he had the ball and 2 minutes to win a title?

0:40:00 - Why does Kyler keep leaving the door open to football?

0:43:10 - Kyler could be the face of the MLB and that would be great for OU

0:47:15 - On the recruiting trail. Coaches are all over the place. Well, some of them

0:54:15 - Lincoln's official visit philosophies and how should he handle it with defense

0:57:10 - The defensive coordinator hire

1:01:30 - Getting a chance to talk to anyone we want in Miami for media day

1:06:25 - How Urban Meyer stepping down could affect OU's defensive coordinator hire1:08:55 - What happens if OU beats Alabama?

1:15:10 - Marquise Brown doesn't play? Can OU still win?

1:16:45 - Tua's surgery and his situation

1:20:48 - Carey's big idea to pay for all of our travel if OU makes the national title game, All-American games, etc.