The full rundown follows below:

It's the National Signing Day wrap-up edition. On this edition of the Midfirst Bank Unofficial 40 it's all about signing day and suspensions. We breakdown the class signed by Lincoln Riley and the Sooners Wednesday and talk about nuking his signing day press conference with our news about suspensions. What stood out about this class? What coaches pulled their weight? OU lost out on Jase McClellan, but did they sign a better running back in Seth McGowan? It's a full crew for this one. We even dive into our investigation of the suspensions and how it all came to be.

OPEN - Let's start off recruiting talk because we already nuked Lincoln Riley's recruiting press conference yesterday

0:04:08 - Family talk with Josh derails the recruiting talk right off the bat

0:05:15 - We dub the Reggie Grimes situation as the biggest story from signing day

0:10:00 - Alex Grinch's haul of immediate help on defense was a big storyline from signing day

0:13:00 - Is Calvin Thibodeaux the MVP position coach on defense for this class?

0:14:35 - What did OU get at running back that wasn't Jase McClellan

0:20:40 - Do fans have a right to be concerned about RB recruiting after the McClellan flip?

0:28:20 - Bill Bedenbaugh's massive haul on the offensive line

0:33:30 - Creed Humphrey. Will he stay at OU or turn pro?

0:37:50 - Is Bryson Washington the biggest signing of this class?

0:41:30 - Who is the most underrated recruit in this class?

0:47:40 - We nuked the press conference.

0:51:00 - Chasing down the suspension rumors

0:59:40 - LSU's offensive line is this year's Joe Moore Award winner

1:01:10 - LSU's top running back is injured

1:04:00 - Cocaine and Joe Powell

1:09:00 - Suspended players shouldn't be at bowl games should they?

1:12:00 - Caleb Kelly's situation?

1:14:00 - Heading to Atlanta