PODCAST: Signing Day? What signing day? This is Tennessee now
National signing day came and left and the Sooners didn't have any new names to announce, but Lincoln Riley did talk to us about a lot of the new transfers coming into the program. The whole gang is here to take a look at the latest around OU as we talk Senior Bowl, Bookie entering the transfer portal, our media zooms with Riley, Alex Grinch and new Assistant Head Coach Dennis Simmons. We also hit on recruiting and imagine how crazy life will be when recruits can finally start visiting campuses. A big announcement coming Friday from Raleek Brown and Josh breaks down what he's hearing. Also, Riley says spring football will return in March.
The full rundown follows below:
00:00 - Hello and welcome back
10:00 - Senior Bowl wrap up
23:00 - Looking forward to spring ball; recruiting visits
28:05 - Lincoln Riley/Alex Grinch/Dennis Simmons Zoom session recap
37:15 - Bookie
1:00:00 - Recruiting News & Notes