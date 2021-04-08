SUBSCRIBE ON: iTunes | Spotify | Stitcher | TuneIn | Soundcloud

It's about to get real crazy on the camp circuit and the watch circuit as Josh McCuistion is hitting the road and the air to trip out to California for some quality scouting trips and the Rivals Camp Dallas comes up this weekend as well. We talk about all the latest in recruiting as well as what's happening with the OU football team during spring camp. There's so much to talk about with the development of the defense. Is this one of the best linebacking corps in over a decade in Norman? We talk about the move of Marcus Stripling and maybe where to temper some enthusiasm with certain talent. We also hit some offense and we have to talk about the new hire of Porter Moser as the men's basketball coach. His introductory press conference was full of energy. Our Bob Przybylo was allowed at the socially distanced presser and has the latest from men's hoops. Plus Josh's technical issues continue.

DOWNLOAD EPISODE: iTunes | Spotify | Stitcher | TuneIn | Soundcloud

The full rundown follows below: