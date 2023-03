Eddie took the captain's seat in today's Unofficial 40 as Carey was out with the Covid, although Eddie says it doesn't exist. Eddie, Bob and George dive into spring practices as we're squarely in the middle of it all. The guys give their impressions of what they've seen after two viewing sessions of practices. The tight end room is just a little sparse in practices. Josh is here also to talk about the big recruiting weekend that was last weekend. Future Freaks! Pro Day is coming up Thursday and the guys breakdown what we can expect to come out of OU's own combine for NFL decision makers. And we talk about the prospects for OU's draft entrees.