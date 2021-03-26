SUBSCRIBE ON: iTunes | Spotify | Stitcher | TuneIn | Soundcloud

Spring practice is in full swing and so is our chances to speak with Lincoln Riley and OU players about how things are shaping up after the first couple of practices. We talked with Riley Wednesday and give a full wrap-up of his comments, along with his explanation why he's blocking Chandler Morris' transfer to TCU. We wrap up the OU basketball season after their loss to No. 1 Gonzaga in the NCAA tournament and keep our eyes on the future with potential departures of several key Sooners. Josh joins in on recruiting talk as well as all our thoughts on the development of the roster during spring football. This is a team that appears to be getting, bigger, faster and stronger all across the board, but especially on defense.

