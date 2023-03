It was a packed office today as everyone chimed in on the pod. We talked about the big fire near Campus Corner that Eddie had a direct role in putting out. Half the staff was asleep last night when the Sooners got a 2025 QB commitment. But the olds are awake to talk about it now. We also put an end to the basketball season as Bob gets his chance to wrap up a season that he'd like to forget and where Porter Moser goes now. We talk about the Under Armour camp Josh and Eddie attended Sunday and we dive deep into the recruiting pool. We also find out that George is road trip compatible. And of course we talk about what we're going to be looking for in spring football next week.