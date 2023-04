It's time for the entire staff to review what we saw at the spring game. And with spring over, it's time to start talking about the transfer portal. Especially after everything we've seen happening at Colorado. Will the Sooners start processing players? Carey also wants Eddie to address the Sam Bradford situation. Specifically not showing up during spring games with the rest of the Heisman winners. It ends up in a deep discussion about fan perception of former players. Josh catches us up on the big recruiting weekend and the gains he sees Oklahoma making on the recruiting trail. We also spark up some softball discussion with Bob and some baseball discussion with Eddie. We begin the pod with Carey getting pissed off at Eddie over something that happened, or didn't happen at Baker & Emily Mayfield's No Bogeys charity event.