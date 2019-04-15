SUBSCRIBE ON: iTunes | Google Play | Stitcher | TuneIn | Soundcloud

No one knew exactly how this was gonna go after OU had to move up their annual spring game from Saturday afternoon to Friday evening. But the announced attendance of 50,228 showed the evening was a big success. Jalen Hurts had a successful evening running the OU offense under the careful eye of the public for the first time. Alex Grinch was low on bodies defensively and several key players were missing on both sides of the ball. It still ended up being a great night for fans, players and potentially recruits. Plus, we give our stock report and Bob Przybylo gives us a recruiting update and what to expect moving forward.

