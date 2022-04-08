PODCAST: Still stocking up on spring football

SUBSCRIBE ON: iTunes | Spotify | Stitcher | TuneIn | Soundcloud

Another week of spring football media almost in the books and we continue to breakdown the things we're hearing during interviews and reflecting more on what we've seen on the practice fields this spring. We talk about some of the expectations from veterans with this new coaching staff as well as being happy there hasn't been a lot of talk about Dillon Gabriel in practices. What we're seeing has been much more important. How much will we see during the spring game with a new coaching staff? Will the new systems on offense and defense mean more meaningful playing time for key starters? Well, maybe, as long as they survive these physical practices we've been seeing. Also, how many people do we think are going to show up a ;little more than two weeks away from the spring game? We talk about our impressions from interviews this week including Wanya Morris and Mckade Mettauer on the offensive line. The coaches caravans are back to and they'll even be a stop in Carey's hometown of Duncan, America! Also Eddie blows Carey's mind with a factoid from the HBO series Winning Time. Who knew Eddie had cinema knowledge bumping around with all that golf knowledge? Josh takes us on the recruiting trail with the Rivals Camp coming up in Dallas this weekend and we continue to put together the visit list for the spring game. Also, what does Josh make out of what is happening at Texas A&M and their latest recruiting wins?

