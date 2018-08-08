The full rundown follows below:

If you are a fan of some hardcore fall camp info, then this is your podcast. The entire news team assembles once again to break down what we've learned over the first five days of fall camp. Some of you will be happy to know that we keep the tangents to a minimum until later in the podcast. We just had too much information to get out there. That doesn't mean we don't have fun as Eddie gets triggered over Kyler Murray questions, Caleb Kelly questions and for some reason, Drake Stoops one-handed grabs. We talk about the secondary battles, the quarterback competition, how Caleb Kelly having a breakthrough season is a must, as well as a defensive line, pass rushers and run stuffers that really haven't gotten much attention since the start of camp. Plus the usual madness during Hard Knocks breakdowns.

OPEN - We have a special offer concerning all the new Jordan Brand gear for non-subscribers to the website. $99 in OU gear with an annual subscription

0:04:50 - First bad news of fall camp, Starrland Baldwin suffers ACL tear and will miss the season.

0:07:40 - We know what is going to trigger Eddie so we bring it up right away. How long will Kyler be at OU?

0:11:50 - We keep throwing fire on the Eddie trigger train by bringing up Caleb Kelly's comments on ESPN calling OU overrated.

0:19:10 - Lincoln Riley talks about how the quarterbacks are actually playing in camp

0:20:40 - Could OU operate without as much h-back this season on offense?

0:27:25 - The secondary was so loud when we were out at practice. We breakdown what's going on in the secondary so far in camp.

0:29:10 - Drake Stoops gets us sidetracked and Eddie is triggered yet again

0:33:00 - Lincoln Riley raves about the secondary competition

0:34:30 - Mike Stoops loves Justin Broiles' attitude and further secondary breakdown

0:37:15 - Nik Bonitto is a player that is making some waves but are we forgetting about Ryan Jones? Edge rushers discussed.

0:39:15 - The defensive line development is still a bit of a mystery

0:42:00 - The honest Caleb Kelly discussion we needed to have. And some yelling.

0:43:70 - No one is backing down on the Bookie praise so he has to be a star right?

0:50:00 - Josh's wife and Eddie are fighting through the podcast over missing people in Iowa

0:52:45 - Urban Dictionary time and Eddie and Carey are fighting again.

0:55:25 - Hard Knocks breakdown

1:00:38 - Josh recaps his visit to Arkansas for Stacey Wilkins' commitment

1:08:40 - Carey is not a buyer on Marcelias Sutton as the No. 3 back

1:10:30 - Quick thoughts on Tanner Mordecai