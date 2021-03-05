PODCAST: The latest on OU commits, hoops worries?
The full gang is back together and we make up for the lack of recruiting talk last week with the return of Josh McCuistion. Josh was with Demetrius Hunter before he publicly committed to get the lowdown. He talks about the decision and what it means moving forward. He also catches us up on the commitment of Jason Llewellyn and what that means to the start of the Joe Jon Finley era at Oklahoma. The tight end position inside the state borders gets some much needed love as well. The OU basketball team has dropped three in a row. We talk with hoops beat writer Bob Przybylo about what he's seeing from this team over the last week and whether or not there is any cause for concern.
The full rundown follows below:
00:00 - Welcome back. Josh has returned. Hoops.
18:30 - Football workouts in full swing; Pro Day March 12
31:20 - Demetrius Hunter commits to OU; Recruiting
44:00 - Kendal Daniels to Oklahoma State; what happened?
49:00 - Commitment of Jason Llewellyn
54:00 - Latest offers sent out, lists being cut