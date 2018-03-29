The rundown follows below:

Spring football is back in action and spring recruiting camps are underway again. The Sooners had a lot of commitments down at the Adidas Rivals Camps in Dallas. A couple of commits took home MVP honors. Trace Adkins is playing us into the spring game April 14 and we have some thoughts on that. Lincoln Riley talks about his hire of Bob Diaco as a defensive analyst and we talk plenty of spring football as well. Josh chimes in with a full recap of everything you need to know from last week's Dallas Rivals camp as well.

OPEN - Eddie has been offered the opportunity to take BP with the baseball team.

0:03:35 - Carey takes a nap yesterday and the world comes to an end with the Trace Adkins concert announcement

0:11:35 - Josh buys a new dog to get over the loss of their beloved pet

0:17:13 - The spring game still holds some interesting developments that haven't been released yet.

0:20:10 - Dorial Green-Beckham gets a DUI picking up another drunk guy.0:24:28 - The Bob Stoops statue, why isn't this a night scrimmage?

0:28:00 - Predictions on how many show up for the spring game

0:33:15 - Tom Herman hated by one of his former star player? More spring game talk0:45:12 - Lincoln Riley talks about Bob Diaco

0:54:24 - OU has a new President. Lincoln Riley talks about it

1:04:04 - Is Patrick Fields one to watch this spring? Jalen Redmond talk

1:10:10 - Josh's recap of the Dallas Rivals camp

1:14:20 - Lots of commits working on Theo Wease

1:15:40 - Our first look at in-state defender Trace Ford

1:22:40 - Branson Bragg was good

1:25:40 - Theo Wease and Trejan Bridges breakdowns after seeing them together

1:29:40 - Kenny Stills has quietly become OU's most successful NFL receiver

1:36:40 - Any surprises at Rivals Dallas?

1:44:38 - Quick hoops recruiting update