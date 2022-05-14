PODCAST: The recruiting road trips have started

SUBSCRIBE ON: iTunes | Spotify |TuneIn | Soundcloud

It's Josh's time to shine as spring football is going on at high schools all over the region and Josh has been out on the road just about every day this week. We talk about how things are going for Oklahoma and why this time of year might not be the most exciting time for big recruiting wins. But that doesn't mean OU isn't making moves on the recruiting trail. A full breakdown of where OU stands in recruiting. The NCAA is saying they are going to crack down on collectives. And why can't Eddie's mom ever order the right hats from SoonerScoopStore.com?

DOWNLOAD EPISODE: iTunes | Spotify | TuneIn | Soundcloud

