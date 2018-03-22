SUBSCRIBE ON: iTunes | Google Play | Stitcher | TuneIn | Soundcloud
A lot has gone down since we last got together. Spring football is on spring break but we always have plenty to talk about with the football program. We start off the show talking about Trae Young declaring for the NBA and we hash out the demise of OU's basketball season. We are pretty much blaming everyone. Josh was in Houston last weekend for the Rivals 3-Stripe Camp and saw a lot of OU offers and some commits. He gives a massive update on the latest in recruiting. OU seems to be making a lot of strides with recruits all over Texas. We also hit up plenty of the goings on between OU, Texas and Texas A&M on the recruiting trail. Plenty of spring football talk and some of our first impressions from the opening week of spring practices. Much more to come when OU resumes practices next week.
0:03:00 - Carey doesn't want to rail on the Thunder, but none of us can help ourselves.
0:07:45 - Trae Young declares for the NBA. Did his teammates even care?
0:11:40 - Is the OU basketball program getting ready to fall apart now?
0:19:05 - Rivals camp in Houston, Josh talks standouts
0:21:25 - Isaiah Spiller and Texas A&M
0:30:05 - Defensive recruits and the perception of OU with kids in Houston
0:34:00 - OU's defensive talent improving quickly in the secondary?
0:37:00 - Marcus Stripling update from Houston
0:39:35 - Garrett Wilson impressed Josh in Houston
0:45:24 - DL commitment Kori Roberson impressions from Houston
0:47:00 - Updates on OU's big official visitors for the Red & White Game
0:48:57 - Spring football impressions after just a week
0:55:20 - Why is Bookie so famous among recruits?
0:57:40 - OU's defense trying to go from good to great
0:59:40 - Bob Diaco hire
1:05:58 - Lincoln Riley handling a QB battle, if there is one
1:13:25 - Chris Robison suspended by Lane Kiffin?
1:19:00 - Who is going to write the OU hoops tell all book from this season?
1:32:33 - From Schmitty to Wylie