SUBSCRIBE ON: iTunes | Google Play | Stitcher | TuneIn | Soundcloud

A lot has gone down since we last got together. Spring football is on spring break but we always have plenty to talk about with the football program. We start off the show talking about Trae Young declaring for the NBA and we hash out the demise of OU's basketball season. We are pretty much blaming everyone. Josh was in Houston last weekend for the Rivals 3-Stripe Camp and saw a lot of OU offers and some commits. He gives a massive update on the latest in recruiting. OU seems to be making a lot of strides with recruits all over Texas. We also hit up plenty of the goings on between OU, Texas and Texas A&M on the recruiting trail. Plenty of spring football talk and some of our first impressions from the opening week of spring practices. Much more to come when OU resumes practices next week.

DOWNLOAD THIS EPISODE: iTunes | Google Play | Stitcher | TuneIn | Soundcloud

The rundown follows below:

