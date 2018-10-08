The full rundown follows below:

In our first Eskridge Lexus podcast of the day, the entire crew breaks down the OU-Texas game just before the news broke about Mike Stoops being out as the defensive coordinator at OU. We also record a part two after we got back together after the news was over. But in this episode we break down all the problems faced by the Sooners against Texas and we gave plenty of thoughts on whether this was the end for Mike Stoops at Oklahoma.

OPEN - Rumors started flying early Sunday morning. It was hard to make out fact from fiction because Mike Stoops was involved

0:04:45 - What happens if you make a move and get rid of Mike Stoops?

0:08:30 - The scheme was recruited to and this team still doesn't have players to run it

0:12:45 - OU's defensive backs are all the same body type and it's killing this secondary

0:16:45 - Mike Stoops is to blame, but so is the entire defensive staff

0:21:30 - Lincoln Riley was chained with a staff when he was hired by how he got this job

0:22:40 - How good is OU's defense from a player perspective?

0:26:10 - Bob Diaco's resume? Is it any good?

0:30:00 - Why is Jay Boulware mistake shaming Kennedy Brooks?

0:35:00 - Is the OU staff too reactionary and not proactive enough?

0:36:10 - What happened to the special special teams?

0:38:00 - OU only fell to No. 10 in the rankings?

0:39:45 - What happened to the physicality in OU football?

0:41:40 - The Coop Ale Works Play of the Game

0:50:15 - Chances OU and Texas rematch in the Big 12 Championship Game?

0:52:55 - The AMC Mortgage Stock Report. A lot of down stocks.

1:03:45 - We're just sitting here waiting for something to happen to Mike Stoops at this point

1:11:15 - How much would Mike Stoops' departure hurt recruiting?