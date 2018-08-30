The full rundown is below:

It's the Unofficial 40 presented by The Choctaw Casino & Resort. And we're in mid-season form with this one. No lie, one of our best pods in a long time. We break down everything that's happened over this last week leading into game week. The interviews are all done, the press conferences are over, it's time to talk about where OU stands heading into the season opener. The guys are also going head-to-head to find out who is the best gambler on the podcast and we talk about the players we are most excited to see by raising a glass with our Coop Ale Works beers. That's right, we've sold out and that means more pod for you. We want someone to sponsor Eddie's anger, Carey's over-talking, Josh's yell-talking and Bob's whatever Bob does. We hear from Mike Stoops and Tim Kish on the dual linebacker duties at the weakside linebacker position with plenty of laughs and off-topic discussions in between. Also we get an update on Josh and Zach Smith's parenting tips.

OPEN - We have officially sold out and Carey feels like Tim Daland in Days of Thunder

0:03:05 - Josh and Zach Smith get into a fight on Twitter yesterday

0:07:30 - Carey has been triggered about the fake outrage around the Pay Per View game

0:13:15 - The super secret depth chart news couldn't keep Carson Meier's starting spot from being exposed

0:15:20 - Even Bill Bedenbaugh wouldn't talk about the depth chart but we talk about the importance of the tackle positions Saturday

0:19:45 - Kyler Murray is really a first time starter. He needs to line to play well

0:22:40 - Cameras are following Spencer Rattler everywhere

0:25:23 - A conversation with Kyler Murray

0:28:30 - Is this segment racist?

0:29:45 - Mark Rodgers is not going to like this segment

0:32:27 - The Choctaw Casino Pick 3. We pick against the spread of the biggest games this weekend

0:52:00 - No depth chart TV show, no captains. But Mike Stoops and Tim Kish talk about the WILL linebacker spot

0:58:23 - The Coop Ale Works toast to this week's player to watch

1:09:30 - What to watch for in recruiting this weekend

1:14:00 - We missed the best possible player to toast this weekend

1:16:30 - Carey attacks Josh over attacking his tweet earlier this week

1:18:40 - OU is becoming the popular pick for this weekend's big opening upset?

1:19:30 - A prediction on the starting center and a conspiracy theory

1:22:30 - Details on our second podcast