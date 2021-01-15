SUBSCRIBE ON: iTunes | Spotify | Stitcher | TuneIn | Soundcloud

It's our first podcast after the official end of the college football season. The gang is all here because now it's Portal Season. Are the Sooners finally finding some players who can make them immediately better for 2021? the guys break it all down. How do we see OU players doing in the NFL Draft? How high can Rhamondre Stevenson get drafted? Will Tre Norwood get drafted? And where do the Sooners sit heading into the 2021 preseason? Can they finally make their way to a national championship game? A little recruiting and a little hoops takes us home.

The full rundown follows below: