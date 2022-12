SUBSCRIBE TO PODCAST: iTunes | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Stitcher

The entire crew is back to talk about the start of portal season. And FAIR WARNING we are not reporting anything about players getting ready to portal who haven't. We're just speculating about players who might be possibilities to look elsewhere after this 6-6 season. We know Jordan Mukes and Theo Wease are entering the portal. And we know Eric Gray has been invited to the Senior Bowl. But what do we think about the chances of Dillon Gabriel leaving? Marvin Mims? Could C.J. Coldon return. Who might surprise us by entering the portal. National signing day is starting to approach and we have some interesting news coming out about Peyton Bowen. What is Josh's read on the situation? We also talk about closing out the 2023 class with signing day a few weeks away. And Bob is the king of the show because hoops is outstanding right now.

