Big 12 play gets underway for Oklahoma this weekend as Texas Tech comes to town. We talk about the state of the Sooners' defense after speaking with Alex Grinch this week as well as the semi-bizarre situation involving a potential move to safety for Trejan Bridges. It just got a little weird with Lincoln this week. As always we find things to pick apart on the offense. Josh also learns us the latest in recruiting and a weekend that could turn out pretty big for the Sooners. It's the Unofficial 40 presented by Midfirst Bank!

OPEN - We go right into the Bridges position change weirdness this week

0:07:00 - Alex Grinch just spilled the beans on Bridges like a normal person

0:12:20 - Pat Fields talks about impressions of Bridges looking at defense

0:15:10 - Bridges' defensive background in high school

0:19:45 - Grinch still not finding backups at safety?

0:27:05 - Calum Sutherland's punishment for public intox

0:28:40 - Big 12 becomes the real proving ground for this defense moving forward

0:34:50 - Is Eddie a savant when it comes to naming coaches?

0:40:10 - OU has to draw some heat of CeeDee Lamb moving forward

0:44:25 - Jalen Hurts' deep ball is different? We're just picking apart the offense

0:50:25 - What has this start done for Oklahoma with defensive recruiting?

0:52:46 - Is this a sneaky recruiting weekend for the Sooners?

1:00:25 - Eddie's tremendous D'Eriq King troll job on the world

1:04:55 - Redshirts come on or come off with the fourth game against Tech

1:06:45 - Jonathan Perkins to the portal

1:14:40 - The DesMoines Register bodied charity guy?