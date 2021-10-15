PODCAST: We know OU's starter and media gets cancelled mid-pod

SUBSCRIBE ON: iTunes | Spotify | Stitcher | TuneIn | Soundcloud

Man, what an explosive podcast and an explosive day. You think talking about Caleb Williams vs. Spencer Rattler were going to be the only fireworks from today's show? Well, move over media blackout. During the pod, the guys find out that media has been cancelled this week because the OU administration is upset with the OU Daily after they published accounts from practice they were able to receive while watching practice from the Gaylord School of Journalism. We have live reaction from the crew on a bizarre decision. And guess what? We already know who the starting quarterback for the Sooners will be on Saturday. We spell it out for you on this episode. Also, Josh breaks down the huge commitment for the Sooners yesterday and a surprise recruiting weekend in store. Great to be back for a information packed edition of the Unofficial 40!

The full rundown follows below: