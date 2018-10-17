The full rundown is below:

The gang is all here for another edition of the Choctaw Casino Unofficial 40. We start out discussing Curtis Bolton's first comments since the controversy about halftime and the Cotton Bowl. We're trying really hard to give the defense a chance under Ruffin McNeill. We're giving change a chance even though we don't understand some of the clamoring that out there for certain players to see more time. This is not a team with a lot of quick-twitch pass rushers on the team, so how the hell would they even move to a 4-3 defensive front? We talk about Josh's big trip to Arizona this weekend to see Spencer Rattler as well as what this defense has to do moving forward. We're not asking for or expecting miracles. We're just trying to be realistic. It's going to be interesting to see what, if any, changes are going to take place.

OPEN - Curtis Bolton speaks out on the reports floating around about a locker room confrontation at OU-TX

0:06:30 - How fractured has the locker room been?

0:08:00 - How positive can we be about this defense after another week of media?

0:10:30 - What can OU do schematically or what would they do?

0:16:50 - OU is still working on tackling. What?!

0:20:45 - No one cares about talking to offensive guys right now in the media

0:23:00 - What can we learn at TCU? Nothing? Everything?

0:30:30 - The Levi Draper talk has gotten way out of control and why playing Draper too soon could be disastrous

0:40:20 - New wrinkles? What about Caleb Kelly? And is OU still the best team in the Big 12?

0:48:00 - The Coop Ale Works Player to Watch for TCU

0:58:00 - Lincoln Riley talking about the changing approach to coaching kids these days

1:05:20 - What is going to happen this weekend in Ft. Worth?

1:14:15 - This will be a big test for Cody Ford against TCU

1:18:10 - Josh headed to Arizona to see Spencer Rattler this weekend