SUBSCRIBE TO PODCAST: iTunes | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Stitcher

It's a massive day at SoonerScoop.com as we welcome in George Stoia to the company. We were able to steal George away from Denver where he's been covering the Denver Broncos over the last three years. George talks about why he came back to Oklahoma and decided to join up with us in Norman. Spring football is less than a month away but the NFL Combine is taking place and several Sooners are ready to make their best impression on NFL personnel directors. We talked with George about his experiences at the combine covering the Broncos as well. Hoops is playing well after a big win on the road at Iowa State and softball regained their swagger with a beatdown of No. 1 UCLA out in California. And Josh is always here to give us the rundown on a big junior day getting ready to happen this weekend. Eddie gives an update on his continued apartment problems.

DOWNLOAD EPISODE: iTunes | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Stitcher

The full rundown follows below: