PODCAST: What's up with the OU doubters?

Josh is on vacation at waterpark hell but he still calls in to give us the latest on recruiting. The rest of the team is here to talk about realignment and trying to figure out why we care what happens to the Big 12. We also talk about the doubters with Brent Venables and why that seems to be the case. We also hit on the MLB baseball draft and what that is going to do to Skip Johnson's baseball roster. We also get to know our newest employee, Ryan King, and what exactly he does around here.

