PODCAST: What's up with the OU doubters?
SUBSCRIBE ON: iTunes | Spotify |TuneIn | Soundcloud
Josh is on vacation at waterpark hell but he still calls in to give us the latest on recruiting. The rest of the team is here to talk about realignment and trying to figure out why we care what happens to the Big 12. We also talk about the doubters with Brent Venables and why that seems to be the case. We also hit on the MLB baseball draft and what that is going to do to Skip Johnson's baseball roster. We also get to know our newest employee, Ryan King, and what exactly he does around here.
EPISODE DOWNLOAD: iTunes | Spotify | TuneIn | Soundcloud
The full rundown follows below
00:00 - Welcome back. We are a merch store now. But thank you. Getting to know Ryan more.
9:00 - Big 12/NBC
13:00 - Big 12 Media Day Wrap Up
23:00 - Why does national media think OU is doomed?
40:00 - Josh M joins the program
1:08:00 - HOOPS update/OU baseball