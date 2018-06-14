The rundown follows below:

With Mike Holder going public about Mike Gundy's recruiting in Stillwater, we examine how much difference a top 5 class makes versus a top 40 class in major college football. With Lincoln Riley putting Oklahoma into the recruiting conversation with Alabama, Ohio State and few others, how is this going to change Oklahoma football moving forward? There's also some drama going on in the recruiting camp world that the staff is going to be caught up in toward the end of this month. Why are Rivals and Nike fighting over national camps? We also address the latest Rivals rankings and the perception that OU is being screwed over by Rivals as Arjei Henderson lost his fifth star. We also address Spencer Rattler's lack of a fifth star. We also look at the history of it all, and wonder out loud if being the Elite 11 MVP a curse? We also talk about OSU/TCU/Baylor and how the landscape has changed a bit in the region in regards to recruiting.

OPEN - Just a month away from Big 12 Media Days in Dallas and the Rivals 5-Star Challenge and The Opening are coming up at the end of the month. Carey kills a metaphor.

0:03:30 - What happened with OU's class in the newest Rivals rankings. Josh mutes himself for the first, but not the last time on this pod.

0:10:10 - Bob breaks down Spencer Rattler not becoming a 5-star with Rivals.

0:11:20 - Is being the Elite 11 MVP a curse?

0:20:00 - Random Cody Thomas conversation which leads into a random cheating discussion.

0:23:36 - Mike Holder stirs up controversy with comments about OSU football recruiting

0:30:50 - Josh was doing calculations during our Mike Holder discussion. He wants you to know Rivals ranks OU people higher than others.

0:34:55 - Why is The Opening freezing out Rivals websites?

0:38:30 - Why OU's recruiting bump the last two years will matter moving forward.

0:43:20 - Waiting for the battle between The Opening and the Rivals 5-Star to see if it affects turnout

0:48:30 - Wrapping up OU's on-campus camps

0:51:00 - How will in-state pressures affect Dax Hill's recruitment.

0:57:17 - We finish up with speech impediments and tattoo talk.