Podcast's out, are you listening? Atlanta trees, no snow glistening. We're happy to talk, practices start, getting closer to OU's game. Eddie and Bob join Carey from Atlanta for a Christmas edition of the MIdfirst Bank Unofficial 40. We talk about what we've seen and heard so far in early media and practice sessions and now that we have a feel for the mindset of the Sooners, how do we see things playing out Saturday? The shock has finally worn off regarding the suspensions. How does OU overcome the losses of Ronnie Perkins and Delarrin Turner-Yell. LSU also seems to be saying all the right things, but is their defense really improving? Or did they finish off the season against a lot of bad teams? Spoiler.. they did. Merry Christmas everybody!

OPEN - Explaining the setup this week from Atlanta/Norman

0:04:30 - OU getting banged for not being happy participants in media settings. Is that fair?

0:09:30 - Lincoln seems to be tight and a bit paranoid so far this week

0:12:50 - OU has been here before, LSU hasn't. Will that matter?

0:14:35 - Jalen Hurts finished 2nd in the Heisman, but OU's team carried him to this point didn't they?

0:17:30 - Is LSU's defense really getting better or did they just play a bunch of shitty offenses to end the season?

0:20:45 - Tangant: The black numbers on the practice jerseys yesterday

0:22:40 - Replacing Ronnie Perkins. The suspension shock has worn off. Can you find a path to a replacement now?

0:24:45 - The theory of blitzing all the time vs. the criticism of playcalling on offense

0:26:40 - Lincoln vs. Grinch and how they'll approach replacing Delarrin Turner-Yell

0:33:04 - Why we let Josh give out holiday messages on the message board

0:34:30 - Media Day coming up Thursday

0:40:20 - How charming has Jalen Hurts been with the media in Atlanta. Same old same old?

0:43:15 - Clyde Edwards-Helaire

0:49:20 - How do the Sooners start this game? How much success can OU have in the run game?

0:51:25 - Role players that will have to step up on offense to win this game

0:54:25 - We haven't taken the time to really marvel in how well OU's defense was playing at the end of the year

0:56:00 - Alex Grinch's rotations and a rant from Eddie and Carey

1:00:00 - OU is on schedule because of Alex Grinch. A win Saturday puts OU ahead of schedule

1:02:10 - An explanation of all the video stuff we're working on and why Carey is at home

1:05:30 - Back to how a win could change OU's place in the college football landscape moving forward

1:14:00 - We actually mention how long the drought between titles has been for the Sooners

1:15:30 - Thursday will be crazy for media, Friday is a day of media formalities. Also Marty Smith has taken a hit this week and Carey is sad.