Former Wake Forest defensive end Rondell Bothroyd announced his commitment to the Sooners on Sunday afternoon.

This is officially transfer portal commitment weekend, and Oklahoma is making sure it will be part of the action.

Bothroyd had 30 tackles, six sacks and forced two fumbles this season. He closed out his Wake career with three tackles and a sack in the bowl win vs. Missouri.

Listed at 6-foot-4 and 245 pounds, Bothroyd has been incredibly productive for the Demon Deacons the last two seasons. In 2021-22, he combined for 93 tackles, 14 sacks and four forced fumbles.

He will have one season of eligibility remaining and continues the Sooners trying to do work on the defensive line via the transfer portal.

Auburn appeared to be the leader for Bothroyd entering the weekend, but give credit to Brent Venables and staff for turning this one around in a hurry.

OU has had several targets take official visits in the last four days, and Bothroyd becomes the second commit, joining former Miami (Ohio) offensive guard Caleb Shaffer, who committed to OU on Thursday evening.

The portal weekend, though, is far from over.

*Former Michigan wide receiver Andrel Anthony is on an official visit to OU this weekend. Michigan State and Notre Dame are both expected to be in the hunt as well. With Marvin Mims announcing his decision to enter the NFL Draft, it’s clear the Sooner need at least two transfer receivers.