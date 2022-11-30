The countdown is on. We’re now less than a week away from the transfer portal bursting open and letting chaos reign for the next month.

Even though the window won’t officially open for non-grad transfers until after the bowl selections are announced Sunday, that hasn’t stopped players from across the country to let people know their intention to hit the portal.

And then there’s Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables. His long-term goal, absolutely, is to not have to rely on the portal much at all. His logic, his hope of building such a strong foundation, such a strong culture that when these windows open, there is very little movement.

But that won’t be the case in 2022, and Venables knows that.

“You have a lot going on at once,” said Venables after Saturday’s loss at Texas Tech. “There’ll be players that have an opportunity – they have systems set up in such a way where they have opportunities to evaluate what they want to do, and we’ll have conversations with guys both ways, you know?

“So we’ll address that in the next several days and respond to the ones that we need to when they happen. That part will inevitably happen.”

Venables and staff had to be aggressive for the portal going into the 2022 year, and nothing should change after the rough 6-6 season the Sooners just had.

It’s going to work both ways, always does. Some guys gave Venables and the new regime a chance, and it didn’t pan out. Some guys, well, maybe they don’t fit the scheme.

“So it's hard. As I told the coaches, that's not gonna be the only answer,” said Venables two weeks ago. “I mean, you're not gonna get bailed out. OK? Because I'm not gonna – there's one guy, he's kicked off a team and I got a couple coaches come to me like, ‘Hey, man, this is the one, he's the one.’ I’m like, ‘That coach kicked him off their team.’

“And again, sometimes things happen. ‘But this coach don’t kick nobody off the team, unless they've done something,’ I’m like, ‘That's supposed to be our answer? You know? And guess what? He hasn't played for the other team yet. And so you spent all this time, these resources, and you put him in your locker room?”

Venables said he doesn’t envision the Sooners needing a quarterback, and offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby echoed that sentiment after Saturday’s game in saying he hopes Dillon Gabriel returns for another season in Norman.

Wide receiver, though, is going to be a spot to watch. Again, both ways. There was a report Monday about Theo Wease planning to enter the portal. He’s been non-committal in answering the question, Saturday night and Tuesday.

“I plan on talking to my family and see what they think is best for me,” said Wease on Saturday night. “Definitely talk to God about it. I’m not rushing any decision or anything.”

Wease broke his social media silence Wednesday morning, by officially announcing he will enter the portal as a graduate transfer.