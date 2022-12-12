The dust is starting to settle for the transfer portal for Oklahoma, and there’s no reason to suggest there will be a rash of names hitting the transfer market this week.

Now in Week 2 of portal chaos, it’s going to slow down. But maybe more importantly for OU fans, the Sooners should start making their moves and adding more names instead of losing them.

Here is a look at some of the potential storylines to be on the watch for with head coach Brent Venables and his Sooners.

Is the exodus over?

We’ll start with the departures. Venables created quite a little stir with his comments last weekend about the guys he expected to leave Norman. In a way, saying outside of wide receiver Theo Wease, the on-field product wasn’t going to be affected too much.

“The other guys really had not been able to carve out a niche and did not contribute in any way in regards to on the field play,” said Venables last week. “The guys, in regards to playing, are the guys who have been playing all year.”

If you examine OU’s roster, there still feels like perhaps a couple of names that you could circle as potential guys looking for new homes.

Again, just because the portal window opened last Monday didn’t mean everybody had to announce that day or last week.

There’s a reason to feel confident that a lot of the names OU fans knew throughout the course of the season will be ready for the Cheez-It Bowl vs. No. 13 Florida State in a couple of weeks. But also don’t be surprised if a couple of more guys make their intentions known.