Portal Week 2 for OU
The dust is starting to settle for the transfer portal for Oklahoma, and there’s no reason to suggest there will be a rash of names hitting the transfer market this week.
Now in Week 2 of portal chaos, it’s going to slow down. But maybe more importantly for OU fans, the Sooners should start making their moves and adding more names instead of losing them.
Here is a look at some of the potential storylines to be on the watch for with head coach Brent Venables and his Sooners.
Is the exodus over?
We’ll start with the departures. Venables created quite a little stir with his comments last weekend about the guys he expected to leave Norman. In a way, saying outside of wide receiver Theo Wease, the on-field product wasn’t going to be affected too much.
“The other guys really had not been able to carve out a niche and did not contribute in any way in regards to on the field play,” said Venables last week. “The guys, in regards to playing, are the guys who have been playing all year.”
If you examine OU’s roster, there still feels like perhaps a couple of names that you could circle as potential guys looking for new homes.
Again, just because the portal window opened last Monday didn’t mean everybody had to announce that day or last week.
There’s a reason to feel confident that a lot of the names OU fans knew throughout the course of the season will be ready for the Cheez-It Bowl vs. No. 13 Florida State in a couple of weeks. But also don’t be surprised if a couple of more guys make their intentions known.
Time to make some moves
OU was active during last week in making several offers, hitting some of the necessary positions like defensive line and wide receiver, among others.
To this point, only one transfer visitor has made it to campus in former Indiana linebacker Dasan McCullough.
He wasn’t the only McCullough in Norman, either, with his brother, 2023 four-star defensive back Daeh McCullough, was also in town for an official visit.
The Sooners hit all the right points with the brothers. And as it stands Monday morning, it sure feels like a when they’re with OU as opposed to if they’ll make the leap.
Dasan was one of the best freshmen defenders in the country, with 48 tackles, four sacks and three passes defensed.
It wouldn’t surprise anybody to see McCullough become that Cheetah linebacker, a position DaShaun White fared so well at this season.
Who else?
Even though the numbers should decrease dramatically in terms of players entering the transfer portal, there will still be some that will stand out.
You know OU will be aggressive, and if names make sense, Venables and staff will not hesitate to make the jump.
The Sooners crossed off one spot with tight end in bringing back Austin Stogner, but there are open spots a-plenty when it comes to offensive and defensive line and the receiver spot.
One big offer for OU, former Louisville defensive lineman Caleb Banks, committed to Florida on Sunday. Life of the portal. Go after one, now back on the hunt.
Bedlam/OKPreps moves?
There are three names to watch, maybe one or two make more sense than the other, but there are three names from Oklahoma State that OU fans will be keeping tabs on.
Running back Dominic Richardson, running back/wide receiver Braylin Presley and defensive end Trace Ford all hit the portal in the last week.
OU didn’t offer Richardson (2020), Presley (2022) or Ford (2019) initially, but that was from the previous staff. Venables is going to make in-state recruits a priority, but it’ll be interesting to see if any of the Cowboys fit the mold?
Richardson went to Oklahoma City McGuinness, Presley at Bixby and Ford at Edmond Santa Fe. OU, if nothing else, made early contact with Ford and Presley last week.
ICYMI – Who’s in, who’s out
And in case you want a reminder and full rundown of what has transpired for the Sooners in the portal to this point, here you go.
Leaving
- LB Joseph Wete
- DB Jordan Mukes
- WR Theo Wease (Missouri)
- DB Joshua Eaton
- DB Kendall Dennis
- DL Alton Tarber
- QB Ralph Rucker
- QB Nick Evers
- DB Bryson Washington
- OL Brey Walker
- DE Clayton Smith
- WR Brian Darby
- DL Cedric Roberts
- WR Tre West
- DL Josh Ellison
- TE Jackson Sumlin
- DL Kevonte Henry
Coming in
- DL Jacob Lacey (Notre Dame)
- TE Austin Stogner (South Carolina)