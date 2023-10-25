NORMAN — There’s arguably no basketball coach in the country that’s more familiar with the transfer portal than Oklahoma’s Porter Moser.

Moser, heading into his third season with the Sooners, has had to overhaul the roster every offseason he’s been in Norman. That especially includes this past offseason, when the Sooners lost most of their rotation players. That includes Grant Sherfield, Tanner Groves and Jalen Hill, who started all 32 games last season, along with Jacob Groves, Bijan Cortes, Joe Bamisile, CJ Noland and Benny Schroeder. The departed players accounted for over 55 points per game combined, or 81% of the Sooners’ scoring output.

But this offseason, with Moser again tasked with rebuilding the roster, it wasn’t just about finding players. Moser had a specific focus.

“I said I want speed, I want some shooting some length (and) athleticism,” Moser said during local media day on Tuesday. “... I thought we addressed it. I thought we did more in the spring recruiting transfer portal than we have done my first two years.

"I think our talent level and the need level, I think we addressed it more in the transfer portal. I think we got a little older. I think we signed some guys that have had some experience. Le'Tre Darthard. Rivaldo Soares. Javian McCollum is in his third year. John Hugley. So we addressed some guys that have been through it but we also met some needs."

Based on last year’s stats, it’s hard to argue against Moser's desire for a different identity. During conference play last season, the Sooners ranked dead last in the Big 12 in scoring (66.4 points per game), seventh in field goal percentage (43.4%), eighth in 3-point shooting (32%), last in free throw attempts, ninth in total rebounds, last in turnover margin and seventh in steals.

To make matters worse, the Sooners played at one of the slowest paces in the country. The Sooners averaged 68.2 possessions per game, which ranked 267th nationally. Essentially, the Sooners didn’t generate pressure at the rim, didn’t force enough turnovers and didn't shoot well enough to compensate for their slow pace.

To combat that, the Sooners targeted players in the transfer portal to help gear the roster towards playing faster. McCollum, a 6-foot-2 combo guard that averaged nearly 16 points and four assists per game last season for Siena College, projects to be the starting guard alongside Milos Uzan. Moser hopes Soares and Darthard can provide depth and speed in the backcourt.

Hugley, a 6-foot-10 big man who averaged 14.8 points and 7.9 rebounds for Pittsburgh in 2022, could provide a paint presence that Moser hasn't had with the Sooners. Jalon Moore, listed at 6-foot-7, brings good size at the power forward position.

And, of course, returning guards second-year guards Otega Oweh and Uzan proved last season that they fit more comfortably playing an up-tempo style.

"We're playing at a much-quicker pace right now," Uzan said. "So being able to get the up the floor is something we're doing a lot better than last year. And then our athleticism is helping offensively and defensively. So I think that's the biggest difference."

The hope for Moser is that changing the team's identity can lead to more success than they've had the last two years. The Sooners have failed to make the NCAA Tournament since the 2020-21 season, and last season they finished with a 15-17 record and didn't make the postseason.

The pressure is on for the Sooners to have success this season. If Moser is right, maybe the new additions and the new style can help lead the Sooners to the postseason. And maybe it'll be a more fun viewing experience for fans.

"I just think we're noticeably playing at a faster (pace), we're more athletic, we're longer," Moser said.

"I think this team is a likable, high energy team. I think we're gonna be able to create some offense with our defense. Anytime you're longer and faster, you can create a more havoc defense, you can create a more fast-paced offense. And I think that's what's trending right now with our team. We've got a long way to go. Make no mistake about it, we got a long way to go. But when you see us play, you can just noticeably tell that we're covering more space. The tempo is faster."

The Sooners open the season on Nov. 6 at home against Central Michigan.