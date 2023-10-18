Basketball season is nearly upon us. The Oklahoma Sooners — represented by coach Porter Moser and players Milos Uzan and Le'Tre Darthard — traveled to Kansas City on Wednesday to participate in Big 12 Media Days. Expectations aren't high for the Sooners in 2023-24, as they finished 12th in the annual conference preseason poll last week. However, Moser is hoping that the Sooners' new transfer portal additions and the return of Uzan and Otega Oweh can propel the team to its first NCAA Tournament berth since the 2020-21 season. Moser talked about all of that and more during his press conference in Kansas City. Here are some of the highlights

Moser confident Sooners are more athletic

That's been the message since the early in the offseason. Moser again overhauled the roster after another disappointing campaign in 2022-23, but this time it came with an emphasis on athleticism. The Sooners added Javian McCollum, John Hugley, Rivaldo Soares, Jalon Moore and others to the roster in the hopes of playing faster and with more tempo. With Moser at the helm, the Sooners have finished near the bottom of the country in pace each of the past two seasons. Moser is hoping to change that. " I think just the biggest take away from our summer workouts and our fall workouts is that we're definitely longer and more athletic, which enables us to play faster. We just have not simply been very athletic in the best conference in the country. I'm excited about some of the length we've brought in. We've brought in some speed from the guard spots. "I think that's the first thing you're going to see different about our Oklahoma team is our athleticism."

Transfer portal changes are good, but more is needed

Moser has had to utilize the transfer portal as much as any coach in the country the past three seasons. And though the NCAA recently reduced the transfer portal window from 60 days to 45, Moser is hoping that the number will continue to decrease. Moser referenced the departure of veteran forward Jalen Hill, who entered the portal just a few days before the window closed. "I don't know if a lot of coaches over at media day... have been outspoken about it, but I know talking amongst coaches underneath, we were really hoping for 30 days," Moser said. "So yes, it's shortened to 45 so it's better, it's 15 (days) shorter. We were hoping for 30. "But it is at 45, and those are 45 days where you're laying your head on your pillow, like I said. Sometimes a young man could say that, but there's sometimes outside influences to get him to go to another place... There's no way with Milos or some of the other guys, Otegas, you want them back. You just invested in them. But then if you don't get somebody back, you have to bring in somebody to compete at this level."

Uzan taking leadership role

The young point guard quickly earned a starting spot last season, finishing the season averaging 7.6 points, 2.7 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game. But a big question came after last season — will Uzan return for his sophomore year. According to Moser, Uzan never wavered. And it was a priority for the Sooners to have Uzan and Oweh return. "Milos unequivocally was our point guard once he earned that spot pretty much his whole freshman year," Moser said. "I thought he had a great freshman year and we told him, I'm recruiting you to come back to be our captain. "Milos was steadfast the whole time in the portal or the whole time when that window was open. He wanted to come barks he wanted to come back, his goals as to where we wanted to take this program, and then he came back and he said what it was. He was going to be right out of the gate, as a sophomore, going to be our captain, and he's been that, taken that leadership, and he's ran with that leadership."

Moser hoping for big things from Hugley