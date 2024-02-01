NORMAN — Two games is hardly a sample size, but there was a similarity in Oklahoma's recent contests against Texas Tech and Kansas State.

They uncharacteristically struggled at the free-throw line. In the back-to-back games, the Sooners made just 39 of their 63 attempts (61.9%).

Those misses proved costly against Texas Tech last Saturday. The Sooners made just 15 of their 24 free throws, while the Red Raiders made 16 of 19. OU's nine misses at the charity stripe proved glaring in a game they lost by one point, 85-84.

They had plenty of chances to make their free throws at Kansas State on Tuesday — they attempted a season-high 39 — but made just 24. Fortunately for them, the Wildcats didn't fare much better, shooting just 68% from the free-throw line and 30% from the floor. The No. 23-ranked Sooners left Manhattan with a much-needed 73-53 win, avoiding a three-game skid.

When asked on Thursday about the recent struggles at the free throw line, OU coach Porter Moser poked a little fun at the fans.

"Just for everybody, save yourself three minutes of your life and don't DM me that you walked out in your backyard and made nine out of 10 free throws," Moser said. "Save your three minutes. Don't DM me. Because in your backyard, I don't think you've got 13,000 people. There's always other factors in it. It's like missing a three-foot putt at the Masters.

"You know what? We've got good free throw shooters. It hasn't been a problem. Yes, we missed free throws. We work on them all the time. So save yourself another 30 seconds, don't DM me saying, 'Coach, do you ever work on free throws?' The answer is, 'Yes.'"

While Moser was clearly joking, he's right that free-throw shooting hasn't been a problem. Despite their recent woes, the Sooners still rank third in the Big 12 in free throw shooting (74.0%) and are .01% behind Kansas for second place.

Among OU players that are averaging at least 18 minutes per game, five of them are shooting 70% or better, and none of them are shooting below 64%. That includes Javian McCollum, who is shooting 91.2%.

The team's free-throw shooting has dipped slightly in conference play, averaging just below 71% in their eight Big 12 games. But in their six games prior to this recent two-game stretch, the Sooners shot nearly 76% from the line.

After finishing dead last in the conference in free-throw attempts last season, the Sooners have also made a concerted effort to earn more trips at the free throw line this year. So far, the Sooners have attempted the sixth-most free throws in the conference (439) and have made the fourth most (325). They are attempting 20.9 free throws per game, nearly five more than last season.

Moser wants that aggressiveness to continue despite the recent struggles.

"For our guys, they can shoot it," Moser said. "Just get up reps and get 'em. Sometimes the more you make a big deal of it, the more something becomes an issue, so for us, just keep doing (what we're) doing. Keep getting to that foul line. I want them to get to that foul line 30 times. I want to keep going back to that thing. And this is the confidence I'm pouring into them."

The team isn't too concerned, but the players know they have to shoot better in a conference that is unforgiving like the Big 12. All but three of the teams have already suffered at least three conference losses. The Sooners (16-5, 4-4 Big 12) are in decent shape following Tuesday's win, but heading into another road tilt with UCF on Saturday (3 p.m. ESPN+), free-throw shooting continues to be a focus.

“I would say it’s just a shooting slump," OU forward Jalon Moore said. "We’re gonna start hitting. I’m pretty sure our percentage next game is going to be way better. Guys have gotten in here and gotten free throws up and shots. We’re always working to get better, and I know when our shot’s not falling, our whole team’s in here shooting free throws. Next game, we’re gonna (increase) that percentage.”