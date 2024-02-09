NORMAN — While discussions have grown mostly stagnant regarding the future of the Bedlam series in football, there's still a question about whether it could continue in some form for men's basketball once the Sooners t

For OU coach Porter Moser, it's not much of a question.

"We talked to (Oklahoma State head coach Mike Boynton). I think, Why not?'" Moser said during Friday's media availability. "It’s meant a lot to the state and it’s been a rivalry. There will be a lot of things semantic-wise to get done. But why not for the future? I just — I think it’s something I’m not against. I don’t think (Boynton's) against.

"It’s just figuring it out. Figuring it out, I think that’s going to be the biggest key is that. But it’s been a meaningful thing for the state in all sports so I don’t know why not."

That offers some room for optimism once the Sooners transition to the Southeastern Conference on July 1.

Saturday's Bedlam clash (6 p.m. ESPN+) at the Lloyd Noble Center will mark the first of two final regular-season games between the teams as big 12 foes. The Sooners and Cowboys will face off again in Stillwater on Feb. 24.

Boynton was also asked about the future of the rivalry on Thursday.

"I don't want to get ahead of anything, but Porter and I have discussed it," Boynton told reporters. "I do think there will still be a basketball game. I don't know if it'll happen next year. Some of the non-conference stuff is kind of ahead of what we would think for a game like that, which would require a lot of logistical (planning). Where do you play it? Do you play it every other year? Do you play it at a neutral site?

"I would put the chances of it happening next year at pretty small, but I don't (it's over) for basketball."