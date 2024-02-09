Porter Moser on continuing Bedlam series moving forward: 'Why not?'
NORMAN — While discussions have grown mostly stagnant regarding the future of the Bedlam series in football, there's still a question about whether it could continue in some form for men's basketball once the Sooners t
For OU coach Porter Moser, it's not much of a question.
"We talked to (Oklahoma State head coach Mike Boynton). I think, Why not?'" Moser said during Friday's media availability. "It’s meant a lot to the state and it’s been a rivalry. There will be a lot of things semantic-wise to get done. But why not for the future? I just — I think it’s something I’m not against. I don’t think (Boynton's) against.
"It’s just figuring it out. Figuring it out, I think that’s going to be the biggest key is that. But it’s been a meaningful thing for the state in all sports so I don’t know why not."
That offers some room for optimism once the Sooners transition to the Southeastern Conference on July 1.
Saturday's Bedlam clash (6 p.m. ESPN+) at the Lloyd Noble Center will mark the first of two final regular-season games between the teams as big 12 foes. The Sooners and Cowboys will face off again in Stillwater on Feb. 24.
Boynton was also asked about the future of the rivalry on Thursday.
"I don't want to get ahead of anything, but Porter and I have discussed it," Boynton told reporters. "I do think there will still be a basketball game. I don't know if it'll happen next year. Some of the non-conference stuff is kind of ahead of what we would think for a game like that, which would require a lot of logistical (planning). Where do you play it? Do you play it every other year? Do you play it at a neutral site?
"I would put the chances of it happening next year at pretty small, but I don't (it's over) for basketball."
Moser's message to Otega Oweh: Don't feel pressured to score
Overall, it's been a solid campaign for the sophomore: 12.8 points per game and 4.2 rebounds on 51% shooting from the field.
However, there's certainly been some ups and downs for Oweh in Big 12 play, particularly offensively. In 10 conference games, he's averaging 9.3 points on 34% shooting overall, 25% from the 3-point line and 57% from the free-throw line.
There's been some positive moments for Oweh, including his 14-point, four-rebound performance in a crucial road victory at Cincinnati. He also leads the team in total steals (13) during conference play. But in his last three games, Oweh has totaled 17 points on six of 22 shooting overall (27%).
Moser's message to Oweh? If the shot's not falling, find other ways to make plays.
"Otega's improved at so many parts of his game, (particularly) his handles," Moser said. "He's gotta understand that there's a ton of ways to help you win games. And if his shot's not falling? Man, he can be the best defender on the court. He can be an offensive rebounder. He's had huge offensive rebounds for us. I mean, USC and Cincinnati come to mind. There's really ways he can help. Plus, the experience. He's been on the floor a ton.
"So he (needs) not to put pressure on himself if he's not scoring (and) to realize, man, there's a ton of winning plays... Just intangible, winning plays. That's what we gotta have. I feel like we're deep. I think we're balanced. So there's gonna be nights where one of our guy(s) has more points. We just gotta stay focused and energetic about winning plays."