NORMAN — Porter Moser made his intention very clear.

He didn't call a press conference to answer questions that await the Oklahoma basketball program in the offseason. He wanted to discuss the Sooners' omission from the NCAA Tournament.

On Tuesday, two since it was revealed the Sooners had narrowly missed the cut, there was still a palpable frustration and disappointment.

It's clear Moser and the Sooners are still in shock.

"I look at December 1, every single day since December 1 our young guys woke up right or wrong, we looked at a bracket and Oklahoma was in a bracket," Moser said. "The first time since December 1 they looked up that they were not included was on the bracket reveal. And I’ll say this. It’s not who I am. I’m not here to talk about any other team or any other conference. That’s not who I am. I would never want to take the joy away from a young student-athlete or a coach who’s not in it right now. That’s not who I am.

"But I will talk about the complete hurt and how dumfounded I am of why Oklahoma wasn’t included. And I have not been told a reason."

That's been the theme for the Sooners since Sunday evening — shock, but ultimately confusion.

Most experts projected the Sooners as a No. 9 or No. 10 seed heading into last week's Big 12 Tournament. Despite a 77-70 loss to TCU in their first game — which came without Javian McCollum, Rivaldo Soares and John Hugley — the Sooners appeared to remain comfortable in the field of 68.

But the Sooners' chances became a bit more questionable as the week continued. Five teams that were well outside the projected field won their conference tournaments and earned automatic bids, putting the Sooners in jeopardy.

The resume was solid for the Sooners. They went 20-12 and 8-11 in the Big 12 and were one of only five Power 5 teams in the country to go undefeated in games determined as Quad 2, 3 and 4. Heading into Sunday's selection show, most experts still had the Sooners as one of the last teams in the field.

Instead, the selection committee listed them as the first team out of the field of 68, leaving the Sooners out of the tournament for the third-consecutive year. Injuries, the unpredictable results across the country and the Sooners' uneven end to the season — they lost six of their last eight games — proved to be insurmountable.

Moser's frustration stems from the lack of answers as to why the Sooners were omitted.

"I can’t get an answer from anybody to tell me why," Moser said. "And I think that’s where the flaw comes in, of the process. And I’m not going to sit here and call out anythings and I’m not going to go down a rabbit hole. I’m just going to say, the system is flawed, because you hear different reasons of why a team got in.

"... There’s no consistency. There’s always a reason that is shown to fit an answer they give you. If there’s 20 people that are absolutely experts at studying all the metrics, if they study every metric, and those top 20 people who do that and study it have Oklahoma in, that’s a concern for me about the system."

But the toughest part for Moser? Having to handle the team's emotions in the immediate aftermath. None of the players on the roster — most notably Le'Tre Darthard, Maks Klanjscek and Soares, who had one final season of college basketball — had ever made the NCAA Tournament, and the Sooners used that as a rallying cry all season.

"It was very hard to talk to the team," Moser said. "It was close to being inconsolable. (I) told them I loved them. I told them that sometimes in life, they get things that are thrown at them that are unfair. What just happened is not going to be the last time in their life that something is unfair to them. I told them that. I thanked them. I didn't have a lot of answers, because I didn't have them. All I could just say is the raw emotion as their head coach is that I loved them.

"I’m heartbroken for the families and the kids to do so much of what was asked to believe in it and then not get a great answer. For months, they saw Oklahoma in. The only time someone even remotely said you weren’t in was on the bracket reveal. That was very wrong and just devastating for these young guys."

The Sooners then had to quickly pivot to a different discussion. After missing the NCAA Tournament, the Sooners were given a bid to the National Invitational Tournament and were projected to be the No. 1 overall seed. Two seasons ago, the Sooners were among the first four out of the NCAA Tournament and accepted a bid to the NIT, hosting their first two games at the Lloyd Noble Center

This year, the circumstances were different. The Sooners believed they were in the NCAA Tournament and then quickly had to make a decision about whether they'd accept an NIT bid. They ultimately declined.

"These unbelievable young men — the tears, hugging each other, the disbelief, the anger, the range of emotions was raw. Trying to find the words to explain to them, I had none. I don’t know why the metrics, why we weren’t included. In trying to find words in those 10 or 15 minutes, and then all of a sudden to have to say to them, ‘Do you want to play in the NIT?' It never was a thought, and it’s absolutely not to disparage the NIT. I think it’s a storied tournament," Moser said.

"There was no time to process when you were absolutely told by everybody you're in, and there was no time to process it. The emotion of those guys, it was not about continuing to play. It was just pure hurt, and they couldn't think of anything else other than that... You're not gonna go in and compete with about five guys. Like I said, I told them I will coach, teach, develop, compete, prepare, represent everyone of those guys for the university of Oklahoma and play. And I'll do that. But the administration and us combined made a decision. It's almost unfair to the five guys that do it if we do it with a small group of guys."

While Moser didn't address questions about the offseason, the reality is that the next few weeks will be critical. Outside of the three seniors, everyone else on the roster is eligible to return and lead the Sooners into their first season in the SEC. But Moser is no stranger to having to rebuild the roster via the transfer portal, and on the heels of yet another disappointing season, it's possible the Sooners will again have to replace key pieces from the rotation.

Through that noise, Moser reaffirmed his commitment to the Sooners moving forward.

"There's gonna be no less acceleration on our efforts for Oklahoma basketball," Moser said. "My staff, players, where we're going --- this was a devastating blow. But I know, for all intents and purposes, from a year ago to now, where we were and what we did, in all intents and purposes, we were an NCAA Tournament team. We had some crazy circumstances out of our control on a Saturday with five bid steals, with some injuries, and then, in my opinion, getting snubbed.

"But how we're gonna respond is with work, with energy, enthusiasm, with class. That's why there's no way you're gonna get me to talk about another conference, another team, a specific name, anybody. I don't want to take the joy from them. Because we will have our joy. We will have our joy."

Not an OUInsider.com premium member? Sign up today to get loads of inside information on Oklahoma football, basketball and recruiting, all for just a few dollars a month. Click HERE to get started!