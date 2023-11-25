Many of you come here to see your mailbag questions answered, so we'll start there on this final Saturday afternoon of the college football season.

I sat down this morning with the intention of writing a full column, then realized that any and all of what happens today across college football might quickly render many of my thoughts and opinions obsolete. So today's column is abbreviated, and meanwhile, the Sooners await the outcome in Stillwater as they hope for a miraculous backdoor path to Arlington for the Big 12 championship game.

keithppd: Who will be the next DC at OU?

IF Ted Roof is on the way out, my money is on Brandon Hall.









oumodguy: Who will be our next offensive coordinator after Lebby takes the Miss. St. Job?

IF Lebby is on the move, my money is on Seth Littrell.





outed77: What is wrong with our defence?

Seeing “defense” spelled with a C is sending me, because every time I see it spelled in that fashion, my mind instantly goes to chess. I’m currently on a seven-game winning streak in rapid play, for what that’s worth. Really on a roll. The King’s Indian Defence is the way to go if you’re playing as Black; that kingside bishop fianchetto ends up being a major asset in the middlegame.





dskou: I've looked at it from every angle and I'm at a loss. What are your thoughts on this defense?

First off, not having a fully healthy Gentry Williams has hampered this secondary substantially. The Horned Frogs picked on Gentry quite a bit yesterday, and I would imagine that’s because they figured out he wasn’t at 100 percent. JoJo Earle is a guy who can expose anybody who isn’t at the top of their game. Linebacker play has been inconsistent outside of Danny Stutsman, especially in coverage. Kip Lewis is generally awesome when it comes to fitting the run and flowing to the ball, but the finer aspects of his play are still a work in progress. Jaren Kanak is undeniably a great athlete, but has a lot of work to do to realize his full potential. This defense has shown me enough in 2023 to believe that things are going to be even better next season, but this was never going to be the year where the Sooners figured it all out. They don’t quite have the personnel for it yet. They had the personnel to show significant improvement over 2022, but they don’t yet have the personnel to play what I would categorize as great defense. It’s been great in spurts, and it’s been awful in spurts. On the whole, it’s been good. It’s been above-average. It’s been adequate to win 10 games in the Big 12. But the third quarter of yesterday’s game certainly falls into the “awful” category of spurts.





OUwill05: Why does this team have no identity and we went through a full season? Week to week we look like a different football team other than on special teams. Were we are a mess.

Let me draw a parallel here. Porter Moser’s Oklahoma hoops squad is currently 6-0, and the Sooners of the hardwood have looked mighty impressive through the first two weeks of the season. Moser’s team appears to have turned a corner, and it’s because the personnel finally matches the philosophy. For his first two seasons at Oklahoma, Moser was trying to play the same style of basketball that his Loyola-Chicago teams had played in the Missouri Valley Conference. But what worked in the MVC didn’t work in the Big 12, especially when Moser couldn’t exactly construct a roster to his exact specifications in his first couple of years on the job. Moser was trying to establish an identity as a defense-first team when the roster at his disposal wasn’t ideally suited to that identity. In Year 3, he’s loosened his grip on the steering wheel and recruited a bunch of versatile athletes who can shoot and score. He’s quit trying to establish an MVC philosophy in the Big 12, and he’s allowed his style to evolve in order to accommodate his cast of characters.

I sense that the Oklahoma football program is dealing with an incongruence of personnel and philosophy, albeit not as severe of an incongruence as the one Moser faced. Anybody who’s watched Oklahoma on the gridiron this year would likely arrive at the same sentiment: especially in Big 12 play, the Sooners’ most reliable path to victory has involved a full-throttle aerial assault that calls for Dillon Gabriel to take shots downfield with his best receivers. That’s when Oklahoma has demonstrated an ability to run away from opponents; look no further than the West Virginia game and yesterday’s win over TCU for evidence. That’s classic Big 12 football, and the Sooners have the offensive personnel to outscore anybody in the conference. But especially as the program prepares for the transition to the SEC, it makes a ton of sense to build an identity centered around stingy defense. After all, that’s why OU hired Brent Venables. Most any Oklahoma fan would concur that this team has struggled to find an identity in 2023, and as I see it, that’s because the identity that suits the program in the short term might be at odds with the identity that suits the program in the long term. Venables isn’t about to try and play Big 12 ball in the SEC. And I suspect that at times, he and the coaching staff fell into a pattern of coaching for the SEC with a roster that’s still got a distinct Big 12 flavor. Maybe that’s why the Sooners haven’t simply tried to outscore everyone this fall. I’m not saying that’s right or wrong; I’m simply trying to rationalize it.





whattaway44: Who is the next special teams coach? Will Gavin Freeman be traded to each opposing team so he can fumble at least one punt each game?

Yeah, I think it’s about time to give somebody else a look in that department. Then again, I’m not convinced that is entirely in the hands of Jay Nunez. I’m not sure who is ultimately responsible for picking out special teams personnel, but I would love to see that individual (or group of individuals) give Peyton Bowen or Brenen Thompson a chance to return punts. Freeman does have a touchdown return on the year, but he’s also fumbled four punts, and yesterday’s muff was inexcusable.





macsooner: Visitor list please

The notable uncommitted recruits that ended up making it in for the game included Dawson Merritt, Owen Hollenbeck, Austin Pay and David Nwabuoku. That’s really about it. Several commits were in attendance, including David Stone, Nigel Smith, Gracen Harris, Josh Aisosa and Mykel Patterson-McDonald. But it was as small a group of visitors as I’ve seen for any Oklahoma home game.





Michl1998: After getting trampled pregame, did BV let Hall or Roof call the defense today???

Hmmm. Perhaps it’s that simple. Maybe Venables was coaching while concussed, and that’s why the defense looked so porous yesterday. Maybe the head ball coach himself needs to spend a week in the concussion protocol.





roanokesooner: What staff do we expect to follow Lebby to Miss St and are we at any risk to lose some recruits due to the staff change?

I don’t believe the casualties (both staff and recruiting) will be immense if Lebby does depart, but can we shelve this conversation until we know for sure whether he’s going to Starkville? It seems that some of you have simply taken it for granted that he’s the guy for Mississippi State.





transam44: What do you predict our RB room to look like next year?

I’m told the Sooners will peruse the portal for an experienced playmaker at running back, which I’ll acknowledge is rather surprising to me. That said, in conversing with a well-placed source on the matter, I don’t think OU feels like they need another back. But if one becomes available and there’s sufficient mutual interest, they’ll make the requisite room. No portal departures are surefire, to the best of my knowledge. Those departures may happen, but there’s nobody right now that has locked-and-loaded intentions to get out of Dodge. So right now, I’d figure that Gavin Sawchuk leads the committee into next season, with some Jovantae Barnes, Taylor Tatum and Daylan Smothers sprinkled into the mix. Tawee Walker probably becomes a goal-line hammer and late-game bruiser.





Chiefgelanta: Why do Sooner fans moan and groan after an offensive slaughter at home on Senior Day?

Because fans are never satisfied. I have resigned myself to this reality. The Sooners could have won 69-0 yesterday, and somebody somewhere would be whining about Gabriel’s interception.





bbates728: Do we have any idea why Bedenbaugh can’t get the best out of players like Wanya, Guyton, Anton Harrison, etc. yet those same guys are regarded highly by the league?

I’m thoroughly confounded by this question. Did Bedenbaugh not get the best out of Harrison and Wanya? Has he not gotten the best out of Guyton? Harrison was a first-team all-conference guy and Wanya was second-team all-conference guy. Guyton wasn’t a commodity for scouts and draftniks until Bedenbaugh got his hands on him. Those guys have been regarded highly by the league because Bedenbaugh has gotten the best out of them. Don’t just take my word for it. Here’s the executive director of the Senior Bowl.





michaeljauld: I was with you all at the old site and finally made my way over here! Always enjoy y’all’s content. Just wanted to sit back and reflect on where we are now compared to how we felt when LR left. The future is so bright! What would be 3 specific things you would like to see next year to feel like we are continuing in the right direction?

We appreciate your continued membership. I would say the 3 things I’d like to see are: 1) the establishment of a rock-solid identity, whatever that may be, 2) the continued improvement of the defensive front seven, manifested tangibly in excellence against the run, and 3) the emergence of a true No. 1 receiver that creates a perpetual mismatch for the opposition. All of those things in concert would position the Sooners to contend in the SEC.