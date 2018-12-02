SUBSCRIBE: iTunes | Google Play | Stitcher | TuneIn | Soundcloud

The Eskridge Lexus Postgame podcast brings us to Arlington, Texas, for the Big 12 Championship where the Sooners defeated the Texas Longhorns 39-27 for their fourth straight Big 12 title. We recap the OU defense which has become a scrappy bunch over the last couple of weeks, Kyler Murray and his Heisman chances as Alabama struggled along with their Heisman candidate QB. We give you our Eskridge Lexus Players of the Game, the Coop Ale Works Play of the Game and the Kyle McCord from AMC Mortgage Stock Report. Plenty of playoff talk, plenty of Heisman talk, plenty of championship talk on this edition.

The rundown follows below: