POSTGAME POD: Big 12 Champs. What's next?
The Eskridge Lexus Postgame podcast brings us to Arlington, Texas, for the Big 12 Championship where the Sooners defeated the Texas Longhorns 39-27 for their fourth straight Big 12 title. We recap the OU defense which has become a scrappy bunch over the last couple of weeks, Kyler Murray and his Heisman chances as Alabama struggled along with their Heisman candidate QB. We give you our Eskridge Lexus Players of the Game, the Coop Ale Works Play of the Game and the Kyle McCord from AMC Mortgage Stock Report. Plenty of playoff talk, plenty of Heisman talk, plenty of championship talk on this edition.
The rundown follows below:
OPEN - It's another Big 12 Championship
0:05:00 - Could OU move all the way to 3 in the playoff? They've now beaten every team on their schedule and won the conference.
0:09:00 - This was a true championship game
0:12:20 - How is Georgia still a threat after losing again?
0:15:00 - Bookie was not in the gameplan against Texas
0:21:30 - The Eskridge Lexus Players of the Game
0:30:10 - The Coop Ale Works Play of the Game
0:37:20 - The Kyle McCord AMC Mortgage Stock Report
0:46:50 - The alternate uniforms Saturday?
0:51:25 - Becky Hager deletes his Twitter account after the game
0:56:00 - The College Football Playoff Schedule for Sunday
0:59:40 - Now we start talking next defensive coordinator once again