SUBSCRIBE ON: iTunes | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | TuneIn | Soundcloud

We're podcasting from California and right near the Rose Bowl as Oklahoma comes in to Pasadena and takes care of UCLA 48-14. Lincoln Riley successfully guards against the letdown and Jalen Hurts dominates through the air and on the ground once again. We talk stock up and stock down. What players impressed us the most during OU's blowout win over the Bruins. We also talk about how OU fans are going to have to get used to star players being substituted for during key moments in the game. Alex Grinch is looking to develop depth and competition, even if that means OU's best players take a seat on the bench for a series. It's a strange sensation, but one that you're going to have to get used to. The tight end made his way back onto the field Saturday night as well. It's time for us to hit the airport because we wanted to get this to you as quickly as we can. So enjoy another edition of the Eskridge Lexus Postgame Podcast straight from the road.

DOWNLOAD THIS EPISODE: iTunes | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | TuneIn | Soundcloud