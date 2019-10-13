SUBSCRIBE ON: iTunes | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | TuneIn | Soundcloud

This edition of the Eskridge Lexus Postgame Podcast comes directly from the pressbox at the Cotton Bowl following the Sooners 34-27 victory over the Longhorns. The Sooners defense was dominant at times and overall, it was the best big game defensive performance in recent memory. CeeDee Lamb also put his mark on this series with a game for the ages. Jalen Hurts finally got to compare the stage of the Red River Rivalry to the Iron Bowl. And even though Hurts had his ups and downs and the Sooners were more dominating than the final score indicates, the defense made up for any deficiencies. Carey, Eddie and Bob break it all down with plenty of soundbites from Lincoln Riley, Alex Grinch, CeeDee Lamb, Jalen Hurts and even Tom Herman. The Sooners move to 6-0 and we break it all down. So much stock up, so little stock down. Eddie made College Gameday this morning too! It's the best breakdown podcast you're going to find as usual.

