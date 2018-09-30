The full rundown follows below:

It's the Eskridge Lexus Postgame Show. The Sooners were in control for most of the day as Kyler Murray put together his best performance of the season even though he was benched to start the game. Josh McCuistion makes his postgame debut as he gets in on the Eskridge Lexus Player of the Game, the Coop Ale Works Play of the Game and the AMC Mortgage stock report. It's a full show of breaking down everything that happened on and off the field this week for the Sooners and it culminated in a 66-33 victory on Owen Field. Next up, Texas, but before that we break down all the newest revelations from the Sooners such as Tre Brown, Caleb Kelly, Kyler Murray's big day and Baylor's stat padding in the second half. Did the OU defense rebound?

OPEN - Josh McCuistion finally joins the postgame show

0:03:12 - Bob's storylines after this was all over

0:04:30 - How are the boys on the boards right now? Josh breaks it down for us

0:08:45 - The Kyler Murray suspension, if you can call it that

0:14:50 - Carey's national Kyler Murray hot take for Monday

0:16:30 - Kyler's numbers were great, but Baylor's defense was atrocious

0:19:10 - The Eskridge Lexus Player of the Game

0:30:50 -The defensive breakdown from Baylor. How good was it? How bad was it?

0:35:50 - The defense did dial up the pressure Saturday

0:39:30 - The safety play today in Norman

0:41:00 - Josh tries to talk over the Coop Ale Works Play of the Game

0:51:00 - The injuries today and who will be back for Texas?

0:57:13 - The AMC Mortage Stock Report. We've all got people to nominate for stock going up and going down

1:08:00 - Eddie gets awful about Landry Jones and Carey kind of joins in

1:08:35 - Bob wants Josh to talk about visitors this weekend real quick

1:09:22 - The missed tackles report is in from PFF and it's a shocking number

1:12:10 - It's OU/Texas

1:14:28 - A little bit of Heisman talk before we get out of here