SUBSCRIBE: iTunes | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Stitcher

The Sooners traveled to Ames, Iowa, to face an Iowa State team that had lost four straight. But those were all close losses and the Sooners have a recent history of struggles against the Iowa State defense. It was also a case of wondering if the defense was going to show improvements after a bye week and some time to get fresh legs. It all worked out as the Sooners got a win 27-13. Jeff Lebby seemed to have Matt Campbell's offense figured out at times, but dropped passes and untimely penalties derailed some solid early drives. Thanks to kicker Zach Schmit, the Sooners took a 13-0 lead before Dillon Gabriel and the offense added more conventional TDs in the second half. The defense took a noticeable step forward as well although it wasn't perfect. Iowa State ended up throwing the ball 57 times on the day as the Sooners were stout against the run. But with three interceptions and the emergence of DaShaun White as the cheetah position, OU looked dominating at times. Iowa State did squeak back into the game, but Michael Turk finally made his presence known by pinning the Cyclones deep in their own territory late in the game. Overall a solid win and Carey and Eddie broke it down on this week's episode of the Eskridge Lexus postgame podcast.

DOWNLOAD EPISODE: iTunes | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | MEGALINK