The rundown follows below:

It was created in the dark of night and overnighted from Morgantown to OKC and then driven directly to Norman, Okla., by a sleep weary host to your ears. The Eskridge Lexus Postgame Podcast was created in our hotel room early this morning but connecting flights and airport checkpoint hell means it took a little longer to finally get here. We breakdown OU's amazing 59-56 victory over West Virginia where the Sooners used their defense to make the ultimate difference. The Sooners might have 9 lives, but they head to the Big 12 Championship for a rematch with their only loss of the season, against the Texas Longhorns. Carey, Eddie and Bob break it all down just hours after it was over.

OPEN - It was a wild night in Morgantown and Texas wants no part of these Sooners again

0:04:35 - West Virginia was living in 3rd-and-long all night long and the momentum swings were insane

0:07:12 - The defensive effort was there. Finally.

0:08:25 - The Eskridge Lexus Player of the Game

0:12:05 - The Coop Ale Works Play of the Game

0:17:35 - The Kyle McCord of AMC Mortgage Stock Report

0:22:45 -Somehow OU always breaks hearts in Morgantown

0:25:00 - Kenneth Mann is playing too many snaps

0:26:15 - Some good things from the cornerbacks against WVU

0:29:00 - Lincoln Riley and Shane Beamer have a bromance. The John Dorsey sighting pregame?

0:30:45 - It's OU-TX part II

0:33:35 - The CFB Playoff Committee has some work to do this week

0:35:30 - Time to head to the airport