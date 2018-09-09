The full rundown follows below:

It's the Oklahoma Sooners Postgame Podcast presented by Eskridge Lexus in Oklahoma City. We were once again impressed with the defense, we break down the players of the game and the play of the game. We talk about the Rodney Anderson injury and where the Sooners go from here. We also have plenty of praise for the defense and are completely impressed by the defensive front once again. Kenneth Murray also redeems himself with 9 tackles. Mark Jackson steps up huge and Curtis Bolton is the unquestioned starter at WILL linebacker. We also talk about the offense and we felt a little let down by the offensive line today.'

OPEN - Oklahoma's defense impresses and they really got after the quarterback. Kenneth Murray played tackle football today.

0:05:20 - The Eskridge Lexus Player of the Game. We name one player from offense that was easy. So we picked a defensive guy too.

0:13:20 - Sooners appear to have a dynamic kick returner in Tre Brown.

0:14:00 - UCLA had better defensive talent. OU's offense got a bigger challenge and was a bit up and down.

0:16:00 - Mike Stoops' defense was impressive again. Or Bob Diaco's defense, defending on your troll level.

0:18:00 - Austin Kendall appears to be close to coming back and Q. Overton is out for at least a couple of weeks now.

0:19:30 - Mike Stoops talks about developing playmakers on the defensive side of the ball

0:23:45 - The Coop Ale Works Play of the Game. We talk Rodney Anderson injury too.

0:28:45 - Who steps up at running back now?

0:32: 50 - Iowa State is up next. Is 2017 on their minds?

0:34:45 - The Big 12 is screwing itself already

0:36:00 - Bob's quick recruiting weekend report

0:38:40 - Kyle McCord from AMC Mortage presents the Postgame Stock Report. Lots of names to go over.

0:49:00 - We asked for voicemails and we got a couple worthy of being played. Eddie even approved of one.

0:52:15 - Eddie dove for a football on camera during the game

0:53:25 - Lincoln Riley is the new school coach as proven by his approval of Marquis Brown and CeeDee Lamb's clothing choices.