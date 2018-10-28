The full rundown is below:

On this edition of the Eskridge Lexus Postgame podcast we break down OU's 51-14 win over Kansas State. The offense was unstoppable for the most part and the defense continues to make strides as plenty of big games remain on the schedule. The entire crew chimes in as Josh, Eddie, Bob and Eddie go through the entire day, highlighting the best and the worst from Saturday in Norman. Stock up, stock down, players of the game, play of the game, it's all here.

OPEN - Kyler gets Eddie in the postgame pod

0:03:20 - Carey congratulates himself for the Sooners being ready to play against Kansas State

0:05:15 - Lincoln Riley talks about Carey motivating the Sooners this week

0:07:30 - The Youngsters are making an impact

0:09:30 - The way the defense has responded since the major changes

0:14:30 - KState tried to set a physical tone in this one early

0:17:00 - Kyler Murray is great. He might be having a better season than Baker had

0:20:35 - OU's defense really gets to prove themselves against Texas Tech

0:26:30 - The Eskridge Lexus Player of the Game

0:34:50 - We talk about OSU uniforms. What the hell happened to the podcast?

0:38:00 - The Coop Ale Works Play of the Game

0:47:20 - The Kyle McCord AMC Mortgage Stock Report

0:57:50 - What happened to Kenneth Murray?

0:59:35 - Recruiting news. Lincoln Riley throws out some eyeball emojis

1:04:25 - This week will be annoying. It's a huge game for OU, but it will be all Baker Mayfield/Pat Mahomes this week