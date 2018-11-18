The rundown follows below:

The Sooners gave up 524 yards and 40 points to a lowly Kansas offense Saturday night in Norman, during the final game for many seniors. In the Eskridge Lexus Postgame podcast we break down the struggles once again, but mainly vent about the problems we're seeing in this OU defense as we wonder why they keep happening. While OU gets ready for their biggest game of the year, it seems their defense is playing at the worst level they've played all year. We also go with our Eskridge Players of the Game, our Coop Ale Works Play of the Game and the Kyle McCord AMC Mortgage Stock Report. Get it while it's still fresh and angry. It's the postgame podcast from SoonerScoop.com

OPEN -Sooners win a game with a score that is very forgettable.

0:05:00 - Eddie is embarrassed by the performance put forth by the OU defense

0:10:00 - Is this the worst defense in OU history?

0:15:00 - Eddie is sick of F.I.D.O. and Lincoln Riley talks about how to reach his players

0:20:00 - Did you ever play football with Capt. Equipment?

0:25:00 - Lincoln Riley's non-injury injury update

0:27:00 - The Eskridge Lexus Player of the Game

0:36:00 - The Coop Ale Works Play of the Game

0:46:15 - Eddie still can't believe how bad the defense is playing. It's leadership.

0:51:00 - The Kyle McCord from AMC Mortgage Stock Report

0:58:00 - How much blame does Lincoln Riley deserve for the defense?

1:03:00 - WVU might be the only ones that can teach this defense any urgency

1:07:10 - Lincoln Riley's final thoughts on what it takes to move on and win in Morgantown.