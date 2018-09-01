POSTGAME PODCAST: Hard to find fault with opener
It's the first ever Eskridge Lexus SoonerScoop.com Postgame podcast. Carey, Eddie and Bob join in just hours after the Sooners take down FAU 63-14 in a season opener that was so impressive even we were surprised. Kyler Murray gets his first start, Austin Kendall suffers an injury in backup duty. But Mike Stoops has a defense he can brag on at least for a week. We talk about all the ins and outs of this weekend's game. We name our Eskridge Lexus Player of the Game, our Coop Ale Works Play of the Game and we give our AMC Mortgage Stock Report where we discuss who's stock is rising and who's is falling. It's a full hour of postgame goodness from SoonerScoop.com
The rundown follows below:
OPEN - Lincoln Riley's impressions of the victory. He won't let you celebrate. He says it's just one game.
0:04:25 - We forgot how good Oklahoma's offensive line was going to be.
0:07:00 - This was a team that was supposed to be the fancy upset pick. But they put together one of the best performances of the weekend instead
0:09:40 - Kyler wasn't trying to just replace Baker Mayfield even though some questioned whether he could
0:14:40 - The Eskridge Lexus Player of the Game
0:23:15 - Oh Texas...
0:25:20 - Lincoln Riley talks injuries and we talk Addison Gumbs
0:29:30 - Defensive moves with youngster that can still make an impact
0:31:30 - Curtis Bolton impresses. Mike Stoops talks about his performance.
0:34:00 - We raise a Coop Ale Works beer to OU's Play of the Game.
0:43:10 - Talking about the new pieces on defense and how much they made a difference Saturday
0:48:25 - The AMC Mortgage Stock Report. Who is rising and who is falling after FAU?
0:52:50 - Final thoughts from the 63-14 victory