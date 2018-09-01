SUBSCRIBE ON: iTunes (coming soon) | Google Play (coming soon) | Stitcher | Soundcloud

It's the first ever Eskridge Lexus SoonerScoop.com Postgame podcast. Carey, Eddie and Bob join in just hours after the Sooners take down FAU 63-14 in a season opener that was so impressive even we were surprised. Kyler Murray gets his first start, Austin Kendall suffers an injury in backup duty. But Mike Stoops has a defense he can brag on at least for a week. We talk about all the ins and outs of this weekend's game. We name our Eskridge Lexus Player of the Game, our Coop Ale Works Play of the Game and we give our AMC Mortgage Stock Report where we discuss who's stock is rising and who's is falling. It's a full hour of postgame goodness from SoonerScoop.com

The rundown follows below: