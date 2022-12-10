It's easy to see that Oklahoma is looking to upgrade their wide receiver room through the transfer portal with four offers already out at the position. One of the truly interesting names to emerge from the early portal entries is Louisiana Tech transfer Cleveland 'Tre' Harris .

Career Stats: 25 career games, 106 receptions, 1,517 yards, and 14 touchdowns.

Eligibility Remaining: Two years + redshirt

PFF Grade in 2022: 78.1

High: 90.9 - Middle Tenn. St.

Low: 54.4 - Missouri

Why he and Oklahoma Make Sense: Oklahoma looks set to return plenty of the same body types to their receiver room but Tre Harris would give the Sooners something unique with his size, production, and length.

What's on Tape: As mentioned, Harris is a guy with tremendous length but the thing that continually sticks out is his body control. For a long-limbed guy he moves well in tight spaces and adjusts extremely well to the ball in the air. He shows off strong hands and is very good at using his body to keep defenders from the ball, his footwork helps him beat defenders before they can truly attack him.