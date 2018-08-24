In our second year partnering with ESPN’s Dari Nowkhah and Hayden’s Hope, SoonerScoop.com is working to raise money for families of children awaiting life-saving organ transplants.

Thanks to generous donations and help from the University of Oklahoma last season, we were able to offer special ticket packages for the West Virginia game and raise $3000 for Hayden’s Hope.

This year we’re back to offer another once in a lifetime opportunity to attend one of OU’s biggest home football games of the season while also giving you the opportunity to be on the sidelines during pregame warmups during the season opener against Lane Kiffin and Florida Atlantic.

We have three ticket packages and 100% of the proceeds will benefit families awaiting life-saving organ transplants for their children. This year we’re looking to up the ante and raise $5000 for Hayden’s Hope.

Here are the packages we have to offer this year.