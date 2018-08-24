Purchase the ultimate fan experience, help Hayden's Hope
In our second year partnering with ESPN’s Dari Nowkhah and Hayden’s Hope, SoonerScoop.com is working to raise money for families of children awaiting life-saving organ transplants.
Thanks to generous donations and help from the University of Oklahoma last season, we were able to offer special ticket packages for the West Virginia game and raise $3000 for Hayden’s Hope.
This year we’re back to offer another once in a lifetime opportunity to attend one of OU’s biggest home football games of the season while also giving you the opportunity to be on the sidelines during pregame warmups during the season opener against Lane Kiffin and Florida Atlantic.
We have three ticket packages and 100% of the proceeds will benefit families awaiting life-saving organ transplants for their children. This year we’re looking to up the ante and raise $5000 for Hayden’s Hope.
Here are the packages we have to offer this year.
|Number of Tickets
|Club Level?
|Pregame field pass?
|Free food and non-alcholic beverages?
|Price of package
|
4
|
YES
|
YES*
|
YES
|
$2000
|
4
|
YES
|
YES*
|
YES
|
$2000
|
2
|
YES
|
YES*
|
YES
|
$1000
*It must be noted that the pre-game field passes cannot be used by anyone in grades 8-12, per NCAA compliance rules.
Last season these ticket packages didn’t last 24 hours. But we have even more to offer this season. If you are interested in purchasing any of these ticket packages, contact Dari at haydens_hope@yahoo.com and we will get you all the information needed to secure this amazing gameday experience.
It really is a first come, first serve basis.
And remember, 100% of the proceeds go to benefit the Hayden’s Hope Foundation which SoonerScoop.com has previously chronicled here.
Nowkhah is a graduate of the Gaylord College of Journalism at the University of Oklahoma and we are proud to work with him once again to benefit Hayden’s Hope.
So please take advantage of this exclusive offer and help out families in need while taking in one of the coolest gameday experiences available.
Thanks again to all of those that made this possible, including Caleb Crandall for donating the club-level tickets as well.
Thanks to all of you for being a part of SoonerScoop.
Now Let’s help some families in need during the most trying times of their lives!